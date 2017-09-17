SUNY Canton Offers Solar Energy Workshops in Syracuse

SUNY Canton is working with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s NY-Sun Initiative to provide solar training sessions in Syracuse.

Solar photovoltaic energy collection is gaining widespread appeal as a way for consumers to lower their energy costs. The technology behind solar collection can require new training for engineers, architects and technicians. SUNY Canton offers training opportunities for those working with or planning to work with solar energy collection systems through its Career Ready Education and Success Training Center for Workforce Development.

Three workshops will be held at the New York State Weatherization Directors Association located at 5869 Fisher Road, East Syracuse.

A solar photovoltaic permitting and inspection methods workshop will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 . This accredited course will provide in-depth training on the equipment commonly found in PPV systems and on utilizing local electrical and building codes in the permitting and inspection processes. The course is free.

A solar PV for engineers workshop will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 . This accredited course will provide basic design and installation instruction for engineers and architects for PV systems including National Electric Code, International Fire Code, and International Building Code considerations. Registration is $15 for professional engineers earning professional development hours; the course is free for all others.

A solar PV for architects workshop will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 . The accredited course will provide architects and design professionals with a basic understanding of PV system components, common system types and operating characteristics. The course is free.

To register, visit https://training.ny-sun.ny.gov . For more information, visit the CREST Web page at: www.canton.edu/crest or contact Arthur S. Garno, director of the SUNY Canton CREST Center for Workforce Development by phone, (315) 386-7197, or email, garnoa@canton.edu.

