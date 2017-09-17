Oneida Common Council announces Sept. 19 agenda

*Call to Order / Pledge of Allegiance / Roll Call

PUBLIC HEARING: Proposed Local Law to establish a Sustainable Energy Loan Program

OLD BUSINESS: Updates: 181 Main Street, 117 E. Sands Street

SUPERVISORS REPORT*Approval of minutes of the regular meeting 09/05/17

*Approval of minutes of the regular meeting 09/05/17

*Approval of Warrant No. 20

1. MONTHLY REPORTS: Receive and place on file monthly reports from the Chamberlain, City Clerk, City Engineer, Comptroller, Department of Planning and Development, Fire Department, Housing Codes Enforcement, Police Department and Recreation Department.

2. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AGREEMENT: Authorize the Mayor to sign a professional services agreement with GYMO for project management services for abatement work for the Oneida Creek Floodplain Properties in an amount not to exceed $30,000.00. (Rauscher)

3. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AGREEMENT: Authorize the Mayor to sign a professional services agreement with Tooker Land Surveying, PLLC for the Florence Avenue FEMA Elevation Study in the amount of $7,000. (Mayor)

4. AMEND CAPITAL PROJECT: Approve a budget amendment to Capital Project 10-10 Glenmore Dam Rehabilitation, authorize the Mayor to sign a professional services agreement with Thew Associates Land Surveyors for Easement Exhibit Preparation, authorize the City Attorney to negotiate for any required easements, and further authorize the Water Superintendent to expend funds up to the programmed amount. (Smolinski)

5. BUDGET TRANSFERS/AMENDMENTS: Approve a budget amendment to reallocate funds received from an insurance claim, and budget transfers to cover easement costs associated with the Glenmore Dam Rehabilitation Project and to cover contract costs for Capital Project 17-01 WWTP Aeration Upgrades. (Wells)

6. ADOPT LOCAL LAW NO. 4 OF 2017: Adopt Local Law No. 4 of 2017 to establish a Sustainable Energy Loan Program in the City of Oneida. (Mayor)

7. MUNICIPAL AGREEMENT: Authorize the Mayor to sign a Municipal Agreement with the Energy Improvement Corporation (EIC) setting forth the duties and obligations in connection with the City of Oneida’s participation in the Energize New York Benefit Finance Program. (Mayor)

8. TERMINATION OF LEASE AGREEMENT: Approve the termination of the Lease Agreement dated April 6, 2015 between the City of Oneida and Global Resource Options, Inc. (dba groSolar), and further authorize the Mayor to execute said Lease Termination Agreement with Global Resource Options, Inc. (Mayor/Bell)

9. WATER DEPT RULES & REGULATIONS MODIFICATION: Approve a modification to the Water Department Rules & Regulations Section XIII Payments, which will impact current monthly customers and convert some quarterly customers to monthly. (Smolinski)

10. DECLARE EXCESS PROPERTY: Declare the parcel located at 244 Williams Street, Oneida, as excess property and therefore eligible for sale at fair market value. (Stedman)

11. BOND RESOLUTION: Authorize the design phase for a Street Lighting LED Conversion Energy Performance Contract at a maximum estimated cost of $93,284.00, and further authorize the issuance of up to $93,284.00 bonds to pay the cost. (Wells/Rauscher)

12. AGREEMENT: Authorize the Mayor to sign the Project Development Agreement with Wendel Energy Services, LLC to develop an Energy Savings Performance Contract pursuant to the City’s RFP. (Rauscher)

13. LEASE AGREEMENT: Authorize the Mayor to sign a Product Lease Agreement, Meter Rental Agreement and Software Agreement with Ed & Ed Business Technology, Inc., 4919 State Route 233, Westmoreland, through Mail Finance Inc., A Neopost Company, for a remanufactured postal machine. (Wells)

14. AGREEMENT AMENDMENT: Authorize the Mayor to sign Amendment No. 1 to the Agreement between the City of Oneida and GDH Consulting Services, Inc. for Construction Phase Services for Capital Project 17-04 Aeration System Improvements at the WWTP in an amount not to exceed $31,800.00. (Rauscher)

15. CANVASS AND APPROVE BIDS: Canvass and approve bids for the WWTP Aeration Upgrades and Miscellaneous Improvements No. 1 General and No. 2 Electrical. (Rauscher/Wells)

NEW BUSINESS

EXECUTIVE SESSION

