Are undocumented laborers taking jobs away from New York residents?

Are undocumented laborers taking jobs away from New York residents? Do you want to know the effect of immigrant labor on the upstate economy? Do you want to know how county law enforcement interacts with immigrant workers and ICE? Do you wonder about the cost of deporting our workers?

Come to the Poolville Community Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, to hear more about the issue of immigration and our farm workers. Madison-Chenango Call to Action , a volunteer citizens’ group is sponsoring the forum “Farm Workers: the Heart of Central New York,” featuring a roster of expert panelists including Ellen Kraly, Professor of Geography and Environmental Studies at Colgate University; John Ball, acting Madison County Sheriff; and an ESL instructor.

For more information, please visit the website madisonchenangocta.org

