Central New York Playhouse presents A Little Night Music

Set in 1900 Sweden, A Little Night Music explores the tangled web of affairs centered around actress, Desirée Armfeldt, and the men who love her: a lawyer by the name of Fredrik Egerman and the Count Carl-Magnus Malcom.
When the traveling actress performs in Fredrik’s town, the estranged lovers’ passion rekindles. This strikes a flurry of jealousy and suspicion between Desirée; Fredrik; Fredrick’s wife, Anne; Desirée’s current lover, the Count; and the Count’s wife, Charlotte. Both men – as well as their jealous wives – agree to join Desirée and her family for a weekend in the country at Desirée’s mother’s estate. With everyone in one place, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises.
A Little Night Music is full of hilariously witty and heartbreakingly moving moments of adoration, regret and desire. This dramatic musical celebration of love is perfect to showcase your highly trained singers with its harmonically advanced score and masterful orchestrations, and contains Sondheim’s popular song, the haunting “Send in the Clowns.”
Fridays & Saturdays: $28
Thursdays & Sundays: $25
A Little Night Music runs September 8-23. Performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays begin at 8 pm. Performances on Sundays begin at 2 pm.
Cast & Production Team
Fredrika: Nancy O’Connor
Madame Armfeldt: Kathy Egloff
Henrik: Nic Maclane
Anne: Taylor Peck
Fredrik: Rob Searle
Desiree: Michaela Oney
Count Carl-magnus: Steve Gamba
Countess Charlotte: Erin Sills
Frid: Corey Hopkins
Petra: Ceara Windhausen
Mr. Erlanson: Liam Fitzpatrick
Mrs. Nordstrom: Terri Kennedy
Mrs. Anderssen: Leila Dean
Mrs. Segstrom: Lauren Puente
Mr. Lindquist: Jonathan Fleischman
Director: Abel Searor
Producer: Keith Arlington
Choreographer: Shannon Tompkins
Stage Manager: Elizabeth Allers
Costume Designer: Christina Huffaker
Light Designer: Liam Fitzpatrick
Sound Designer: Robert G. Searle
Scenic Design: Christopher Lupia
Call or text 315-885-8960 or email rsvp@cnyplayhouse.org to reserve tickets, or purchase at cnyplayhouse.org.
