Verona traffic stop leads to DWAI charge

Oneida based state police charged a Westmoreland man with DWAI-drugs following a traffic stop in the Town of Verona Wednesday evening.

At approximately 8:05 p.m. Sept. 13, Trooper Jeremy Nash was patrolling on State Route 31 in Verona when he observed a 2016 Ford Focus make a wide turn from Mills Road onto Route 31 and then continue eastbound.

The Focus was observed to be swerving back and forth from the center line of the roadway to the shoulder and Nash conducted a traffic stop. While interviewing driver John P. Madore, 30, of Westmoreland, Nash, who is a certified drug recognition expert, observed several clues that indicated Madore was under the influence of drugs.

Field sobriety tests indicated Madore was impaired and he was taken into custody and transported to the SP Oneida barracks for further testing. Further evaluation determined Madore was impaired by the use of drugs. He was processed for DWAI-drugs and also charged with making an improper left turn and unsafe lane change.

Madore was issued traffic tickets returnable in Verona Town Court Sept. 26, 2017.

