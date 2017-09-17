Ball secures independent ballot line

The John Ball for Madison County Sheriff campaign today announced that Acting Sheriff/Undersheriff John Ball has secured a third party independent line on this year’s ballot named the People’s Pick.

Volunteers from the campaign obtained over one thousand signatures throughout Madison County to get the People’s Pick line.

“A lot of time and hard work went into getting those signatures, but it was important to get the message out that the Sheriff’s office is not run by politics – and that their voice is important,” Ball said. “It’s unfortunate that per state Election Law we are required to split a ballot line, in this case the Democratic and People’s Pick line, because we have a total of three lines.

“So, you will find the People’s Pick independent line joined with the Democratic line on Row A on the ballot. We are telling our independent supporters to look for the Sheriff’s badge on the Left and follow the line until you see John Ball under People’s Pick.”

Ball’s name will also appear on the Women’s Equality Party line on the ballot.

“I cannot thank those people enough that circulated the independent petitions,” Ball said. “It’s important to keep partisan politics out of the Sheriff’s Office and public safety as a whole, and it seems that a lot of Madison County residents feel the same way.”

As a reminder, the general election is set for Nov. 7, 2017.

