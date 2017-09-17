Herkimer College appoints instructor of human services

Herkimer College announces the appointment of Grace V. Ashline of New York Mills to the position of instructor of human services. Ashline will teach human services courses on-campus and online.

Ashline was an adjunct instructor at Mohawk Valley Community College. She also served as a coordinator for the Mentoring Children of Prisoners program and support counselor for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region; Masters of Social Work intern at Ellis’ Community Day Treatment Program, Schenectady; prevention supervisor at Community Maternity Services, Albany; and director at The Youth Advocate Program, Albany and Schenectady County.

She is founder of youth support groups at YAP, Inc., chairperson for the Single Point of ACCESS Committee, and founder of the Resurrected Together initiative to honor women and mothers through adversity.

Ashline holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology/criminal justice from SUNY Albany and a Master of Social Work, clinical concentration, magna cum laude, from SUNY Albany. She is a member of the National Association of Social Workers.

Herkimer College’s Human Services curriculum is designed to prepare students for careers as case managers, social work assistants, family advocates, and residential counselors. Transfer opportunities are available with several four-year institutions.

