Tenney secures $597,420 for Griffiss International Airport

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) announced $597,420 in federal funding for Griffiss International Airport, located in Oneida County. The funding is awarded through a grant allocated by the Department of Transportation.

The grant Rep. Tenney secured will provide $597,420 in federal funds to assist Griffiss in acquiring new snow removal equipment.

“Upstate New York experiences prolonged periods of severe winter weather that can be extremely damaging to our local infrastructure. Funds from this grant will allow Griffiss to acquire new snow removal equipment, further improving the airport’s ability to handle Upstate weather conditions and better maintain the integrity of the airport’s infrastructure,” said Tenney.”It’s an honor to continue to advocate and provide funding for this important regional asset that has been a key contributor in growing our local economy in the Utica-Rome area.”

Earlier this year, Tenney helped secure $256,581 in federal funding for Griffiss to fund phase one of a six-phase project to reconstruct 11,820 feet of existing Runway 15/33 pavement. Additionally, Rep. Tenney secured a $82,200 grant to assist in efforts to remove obstructions near the runway.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

