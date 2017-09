Child car seat check planned for Tuesday, Sept. 19

The Madison County Health Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and NYS Police will be holding a car seat check from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Tops parking lot on Route 5 in Canastota in honor of National Child Passenger Safety Week.

