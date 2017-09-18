Bar-20 IDPA shoot Saturday, Sept. 23

Bar-20 Cowboy Action Shooters would like to remind people of the IDPA shoot Saturday, Sept. 23. This is at the Eatonbrook Rod and Gun Club, West Wilcox Road, West Eaton. Right now the weather is looking good – best I have seen this time of year, so come out and join us.

There will be four stages set up (around 70 rounds). We have found this to be best suited to the room; we would love to do more. There will be a fifth stage; this will be a fun stage, a five-shot stage from the low ready. This will be after the regular shoot, time and weather permitting.

Set up is Saturday morning between 8:30 and 9 a.m. Shooting starts at 10 a.m., with a safety meeting approximately 10 minutes before. We encourage people to get there early and help set up. Also, we have to remind shooters this is a cold range, this means your gun may only be handled in the designated safe area and at your own vehicle and must remain unloaded at all times.

Registration is $10 and will be at a table at the berm. Club will be available for bathroom facilities, but we will not be doing any lunch, so bring your own snack and water or soda. No alcohol allowed.

Watch for our rimfire challenge e-mail.

Even if you do not shoot, stop and see if you would be interested and don’t worry if you have never done it. Just come on down and we will help. We are a very shooter friendly club.

For more information, visit idpa.com/ or facebook.com/Bartwentysportsclub/.

Here is a link for a map to the club http://maps.yahoo.com/place/?lat=42.843940121971734&lon=-75.65503120422363&q=4900%20West%20Wilcox%20Rd%20Eaton%20Ny&bb=42.8689189936671%2C-75.69309711456299%2C42.81896125027637%2C-75.61696529388428&addr=4900%20W%20Wilcox%20Rd%2C%20Eaton%2C%20NY%2013334-3412

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

