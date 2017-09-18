“Animals of Halloween” with Friends of Rogers

Meet creepy crawly critters during “Animals of Halloween” beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne. Hosted by Friends of Rogers, this unique evening features wilderness visits with creatures who – due to their odd appearance, tiny size, and unusual way of moving – are often misunderstood.

“Our featured creatures this year are some of the most underappreciated in the world,” said Sarah Freedman, Friends of Rogers environmental educator. “These small critters are actually important members of our eco-system. We hope visitors gain a new understanding of these fascinating organisms.”

Thanks to Stewart’s Shops, tasty refreshments will be available for purchase, and Friends of Rogers will be selling

campfire s’mores for roasting.

“We are extremely grateful to have Stewart’s Shops sponsor this year’s celebration,” said Simon Solomon, executive

director. “Their generosity allows Friends of Rogers to once again host this popular community festival. The engaging activities, interactive demonstrations, and live music we have lined up will appeal to guests of all ages.”

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that

offers educational programs for all ages. Seasonal hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday,

and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call (607) 674-4733 or visit www.FriendsofRogers.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

