WRHA: Liza needs a loving forever home

Meet Liza! A very sweet, terrier/pitbull mix who is up for adoption at Wanderers Rest Humane Association. Liza just loves to play and knows quite a few tricks, especially if you have a treat in your hand. She has been to events and festivals and seems to be good with other dogs.

We do always suggest a meet and greet. She likes to give out kisses! If you’re looking for a sweet girl, you should definitely come meet her because you’ll fall in love!

Wanderers Rest Humane Association is located at 7138 Sutherland Drive in Canastota. For more information visit wanderersrest.org or call (315) 697-2796.

