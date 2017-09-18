Emergency management programmed planned for Oct. 3

The Madison County Office of Emergency Management is partnering with the governor’s emergency preparedness program to bring a disaster preparedness program to Hamilton. It will be held October 3, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the Hamilton CSD, 47 West Kendrick Ave., Hamilton.

Registration is required; to register, visit dhses.ny.gov/aware-prepare/nysprepare/registration/#formTop. Each family will receive a free emergency preparedness backpack filled with supplies.

More emergency preparedness information can be found by visiting madisoncounty.ny.gov/em or emailing EM@madisoncounty.ny.gov.

OEM has free 10-year smoke alarms for residents who are in need of them.

