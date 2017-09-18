Arts at the Palace’s NBT Bank Main Stage Series: Comedy Night

On Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., East Village alternative comedy host and voice of Zeke on the Emmy award-winning Bob’s Burgers Bobby Tisdale brings some of his funniest and silliest friends from NYC to provide a night of laughter at Arts at the Palace in Hamilton. To purchase tickets, visit artsathepalace.org.

BOBBY TISDALE is a writer and actor, known for Late Night with Jimmy Fallon (2009), Due Date (2010) and The Wrong Coast (2004). Bobby co-hosts and produces a weekly stand-up comedy cabaret in NYC and Greenwich Village with fellow actor/comedian Eugene Mirman called and “Invite Them Up.”

SETH HERZOG is a beloved New York comedian who has been performing around the state for more than a decade. He is the resident comedian and sketch performer at the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. For many years, you saw him doing commentary on VH1, and he recently hosted two shows for the National Geographic channel, Duck Quacks Don’t Echo and Science of Stupid. He won Comedy Central’s and @Midnight a couple of times, and has had some great turns on 30 Rock and Chappelle Show. You may have seen him in the films, Role Models, Prime, The Baxters, The Ten and In the Weeds. He has a starring role in the upcoming feature film comedy, Boy Band. He also hosts a lot of charity events around the city and performs at corporate shows as well.

ANA FABREGA is a comedian in New York City. She produces, hosts, and performs at comedy venues and art spaces

around the city. She hosts a monthly show on the first Sunday of every month at Starr Bar in Brooklyn at 8 p.m. called Sundays with Ana. She was selected for Just For Laughs “New Faces: Characters” 2017 and for Comedy Central’s “Comics to Watch” for the 2016 New York Comedy Festival. The New York Times describes Ana as “an inventive performer with a knack for off-kilter characters.”

CRAIG BALDO has performed stand-up on Conan, NBC’s Late Friday, Premium Blend and more. He’s currently the

warm-up act for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and a New Yorker cartoon contributor. Craig lives in Brooklyn.

BRETT DAVIS performs comedy under the guises of his many twisted characters. These characters are the rotating

hosts of his live late night variety show The Special Without Brett Davis airing in New York and online worldwide. He wrote, produced and starred in IFC web series Boy Band, the Comedy Central Snapchat series Autumn With Dracula and independent film BANANAZZZ. He has also appeared on The Chris Gethard Show, Jon Glaser Loves Gear, HBO’s Animals, Comedy Central, Adult Swim, MTV, The Best Show, and in numerous music videos. He also is the increasingly frustrated host of the intentionally niche show, The Podcast For Laundry. He was the winner of the 2015 Andy Kaufman Award and was named a Comics to Watch by Comedy Central, which later presented his one-man show Brett Davis Is Not Real.

The comedy show will be followed by a special appearance by musician CHRIS EVES. Chris Eves is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from Hamilton. He has performed with the Zac Brown Band, Jon Fishman of Phish, American Idol, Robert Randolph, and has shared the stage with many other artists. Along with his solo acoustic shows, he also tours and performs with “Chris Eves and the New Normal, “Floodwood”, “Skunk City”, and “Dinner and a Movie”.

Arts at the Palace is a community arts organization dedicated to presenting, developing and expanding the reach of

the arts within the Central New York region. Tickets are $15. To purchase, call 315-824-1420 or visit

artsatthepalace.org.

