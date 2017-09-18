Colgate kicks off Adopt-A-Classroom

Raiders begin annual tradition at Sherburne-Earlville Elementary School

The Raiders held their annual “Adopt-A-Classroom” kickoff event at Sherburne-Earlville Elementary School with all 25 Colgate Athletic teams in attendance Tuesday.

In the “Adopt-A-Classroom” initiative, every Colgate team gets paired up with one or two classrooms at Sherburne-Earlville Elementary to attend to throughout the academic year. The student-athletes help the local youngsters with various school activities ranging from reading, writing, art projects and recess time. The Colgate student-athletes act as positive role models to the students, illustrating the importance of performing well in the classroom.

The Raiders were happily greeted by all of the students and staff at Sherburne-Earlville Elementary School Tuesday with the initiative’s kickoff event.

“Adopt-A-Classroom not only benefits the students of Sherburne-Earlville Elementary School, but also benefits our Colgate student-athletes,” said Angela Marathakis, Colgate Assistant Athletics Director and Director of Student-Athlete Academic Enhancement. “We take pride in involving the community within our athletic department. The best way to unite people is to invite them to our athletic events and to go to the classrooms to show them how hard work in the classroom got our student-athletes to a high-academic and athletic achieving institution like Colgate.”

