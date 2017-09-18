Schneiderman statement on Court of Appeals victory in Exxon investigation

The New York Court of Appeals denied Exxon’s request for further review of its claim that an accountant-privilege under Texas law allowed Exxon to withhold documents responsive to a subpoena issued to Exxon’s independent auditor, PwC. The Court of Appeals also dismissed as moot Exxon’s motion for a stay pending appeal. Exxon’s legal claims had been rejected twice previously by lower state courts.

Today’s court order affirms that PwC must produce all the documents the Attorney General’s office subpoenaed.

Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman released the following statement:

“Today’s Court of Appeals order affirms that Exxon and its outside auditor have an obligation to produce all the documents that our office rightfully subpoenaed.

“As we’ve said from the start, Exxon had no legal basis to interfere with PwC’s production.

“Our fraud investigation continues to move full speed ahead, despite Exxon’s continued strategy of delay.”

