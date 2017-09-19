Morrisville State College holds Autumn Review Sale

Brittney Noto is learning a lot about the dairy industry—like how to run a cattle sale.

For the second year, Noto, an animal science-dairy student from Delevan, served as a chair of Morrisville State College’s Autumn Review Sale.

This year’s sale grossed $168,500 with 95 total live lots, 25 milking lots and five embryo lots.

Run by Morrisville State College’s faculty and students in dairy, agricultural business, agricultural science and agricultural engineering programs, proceeds from the sale support dairy club trips, the dairy judging team, academic programs and various activities and events. More than 100 students participated in the sale.

“Morrisville always does a wonderful job with their sale,” said Dave Rama, who has served as sale auctioneer for the past 30 years. “Students learn how to clip and take care of cattle on a show basis and how to work with people in the industry.”

“I show beef and being a part of this sale has taught me a lot about the dairy industry,” said Noto, who comes from a small hobby beef farm with 20 head of cattle.

“I learned a lot from this sale,” said Carissa Troxell, a dairy student from Lehighton, Pa. who served as one of its supervisors. In addition to cleaning and prepping cows, she also gained experience running a sale.

“This is basically what we will be doing in business someday. I also gained experience managing people,” she said.

Morrisville’s dairy club enhances students’ knowledge of the dairy industry through participation in activities like the annual Autumn Review Sale and field trips.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

