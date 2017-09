Max Britton of Sherburne Playing College Golf at RPI

Max Britton of Sherburne 13460 is a member of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute golf team. The Biomedical Engineering major and the Engineers return to the course on Saturday for the Liberty League Fall Preview. It will be RPI’s fourth tournament of the season.

For specific information about Max, please visit the team’s roster page at http://rpiathletics.com/ roster.aspx?path=golf& and click on his name. For more information on Britton as well as the team’s schedule, visithttp://rpiathletics.com/index. aspx?path=golf and click on the link in the upper right corner.

