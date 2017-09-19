Reality Check youth pick up butts at Sylvan Beach

A local group of teens headed to Sylvan Beach this past weekend to collect cigarette butts. Reality Check works to reduce youth exposure to tobacco marketing in stores and on screen and they also want to educate localities on the benefits of tobacco-free beaches, parks, and playgrounds.

“We headed to Sylvan Beach because my family has a camp there and even though the playground is supposed to be tobacco-free, there are always a lot of cigarette butts there. I wish there was just a sign so people know,” said Hailey Bernet, 13, a Reality Check Youth Leader. Hailey and many other youths participated in this cigarette butt cleanup, picking up other trash along the way too. Hailey mentioned that her family enjoys it here and she wants to do her part to keep the area clean.

The average age of a new smoker is 13. Seeing adults model smoking is a contributing factor to teens decision to smoke. Fortunately, state law now mandates playgrounds be tobacco free from sunrise to sunset when children are present, but many playgrounds, including the playground in Sylvan Beach, do not have signs stating this. Signage would certainly help make people aware of the law and cut down on secondhand smoke exposure.

