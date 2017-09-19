Morrisville State College Dairy Club to host 35th annual Autumn Review Sale

The Morrisville State College Dairy Club is set to host its annual Autumn Review Sale Saturday, Sept. 16.

The sale, entering its 35th year, begins at 11 a.m. at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Madison County Building on Eaton Street in Morrisville. One hundred live lots consisting mainly of Holstein cattle will be up for consignment, in addition to five embryo lots, two Jerseys, two Brown Swiss, one Ayrshire, one Guernsey and one Milking Shorthorn.

The sale also will feature a silent auction including a wide variety of items, including dairy/livestock supplies and collectibles, animal care products, feed and forage, and autumn-themed baskets and home goods.

Proceeds from the sale, which is run by faculty and students in the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources in addition to the Dairy Club, support club trips, the dairy judging team, dairy challenge team, academic programs, and various activities and events.

Many local companies have provided sponsorship leading up to the event. Clinton Tractor & Implement Co. has donated the use of a skid steer, Ju-Vindale Holsteins has loaned a fitting chute to groom cattle for the sale ring, and On The Side Embroidery has created customized polo shirts for the Dairy Club while donating sweatshirts for the silent auction. Local feed companies such as Lutz Feed Co. Inc., Richardson Farms, S & S Feeds, Brown’s Feed Inc. and Shur-Gain have also donated feed for the animals.

The full Autumn Review Sale catalog can be viewed at http://cattlexchange.com/sales-schedule/. Information will also be posted on the Dairy Club’s Annual Autumn Review Sale Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/MSCAutumnReview/.

The Dairy Club enhances MSC students’ knowledge of the dairy industry through participation in activities like the annual Autumn Review Sale and field trips.

