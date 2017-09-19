COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

On Wednesday Sept. 20, at 5:30 pm the Oneida County History Center will host a special book signing with author Wade Lallier.

Lallier will sign copies of his new book Chenango Canal: The Million Dollar Ditch, a book which chronicles the story of a central New York Canal and how it changed the region. There is no charge for this event, although donations are accepted. For more information, visit oneidacountyhistory.org or call 315-735-3642.

On Wednesday Sept. 20, at 7 pm the Canastota Public Library will host a Canalside Talk on Nathan S. Roberts. Joe DiGiorgio of Canastota Canal Town Museum will present the life, times and engineering abilities of Canastota resident Nathan S. Roberts, whose name is synonymous with the Lockport “Flight of Five” and the Erie Canal. There is no charge for this talk. For more information, contact 315-697-7030.

On Wednesday Sept. 20, at 7 pm the Pompey Historical Society will host a special presentation by SUNY-ESF Professor Robin Kimmerer. Kimmerer, also Director of the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment will speak about the restoration of the ecological communities, the ecology of mosses and the restoration of peoples’ relationship to the land. There is no charge for this event. For more information, visit pompeyhistorical.org.

On Thursday Sept. 21 at 6 pm the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a “Summer Sendoff.” Join our blacksmith as well as local band Nangus on the last day of summer at the landing. Tickets are $5 at the door. For more information, visit clcbm.org or call 315-687-3801.

On Thursday Sept. 21 at 7 pm the Town of Marshall Historical Society will host a special presentation on the Brothertown Indians. Janet Dangler will lead the presentation of about the Brothertown Indians who lived in the area. There is no charge for this event. For more information, email marshallhistory17@gmail.com.

On Friday Sept. 22 at 6:30 pm the Morrisville Public Library will host a special presentation entitled “Woman Suffrage in Madison County.” Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will explain the roles local civic groups played supporting and fighting against Woman Suffrage and the impact these organizations had on statewide efforts to gain or stop woman suffrage. 2017 is the 100th anniversary of women receiving the right to vote in New York State. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315-684-9130.

On Friday Sept. 22 at 7 pm the Oneida Public Library Players will present a readers theatre production of “Off Base: The Great Peterboro Baseball Story.” The play was written by Tom Murray about the first recorded history of women playing baseball, which occurred in Peterboro. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315-363-3050.

On Saturday Sept. 23 the Oneida Community Mansion House will take part in the Smithsonian’s “Museum Day Live!” Free admission to anyone who brings in the Smithsonian Institute’s voucher which can be obtained online by visiting smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-live-2017/. For more information, call 315-363-0745 or visit oneidacommunity.org.

On Saturday Sept. 23 & Sunday Sept. 24 in the afternoon Good Nature Brewing will host the Great Hamilton Chocolate Train Wreck Celebration. The festival celebrates the 1955 train wreck which featured cars of Nestle’s chocolate that derailed. The festival will include a special chocolate wreck beer brewed by Good Nature, a display of photos taken at the wreck, guided bus tour to the site and live music. The location of the wreck is being restored into a historic park by Art Zimmer. More information to come. For more information, visitgoodnaturebrewing.com.

On Saturday Sept. 23 from 8 am to 8 pm the Peterboro United Methodist Church will host a bevy of events celebrating “Ballots, Bloomers and Marmalade Weekend.” Events will include a Morning Marmalade, presentations by Norman K Dann PhD, Jody Luce, Debra A. Shattuck, Melinda Grube, Rosemary Plakas, a special “In the Kitchen Tea” hosted by the Bloomer Brigade at the Deli on the Green, a Suffrage Supper and finishing the day with “Songs of Suffrage: Peggy Lynn, “The First Lady of Adirondack Music.” Registration is $5 for any of the individual. For more information or to register, visit PeterboroNY.org, call 315-280-8828 or email info@gerritsmith.org.

On Sunday Sept. 24 from 12 pm to 2 pm the Oneida Community Mansion House will celebrate its 30anniversary with a special brunch. Tickets are required and can be purchased in advance by visiting oneidacommunity.org or calling 315-363-0745.

On Sunday Sept. 24 the Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark will host a bevy of events celebrating “Ballots, Bloomers and Marmalade Weekend.” Events will include a tour of the Gerrit Smith Estate by Norman K Dann, a parity breakfast, presentations by Suzanne B. Spring PhD and Sally Roesch Wagner, PhDt and a special “Launch Lunch” with Betsy Kennedy, executive director of the Cazenovia Library and Carolyn Gerakopolous, retired director of the Oneida Library featuring the Library Partners Commencement of the CommUNITY Read of INVENTION of WINGS. Registration is $5 for any of the individual presentations. For more information or to register please visitPeterboroNY.org, call 315-280-8828 or email info@gerritsmith.org.

On Tuesday Sept. 26 at 7 pm the Limestone Ridge Historical Society welcomes Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz who will present “Hops: Birth, Death and Re-Birth of a CNY Industry.” Urtz will give a brief history of how hops first became a cash crop, the reasons it disappeared and how its re-emergence occurred. Images and stories from a number of sources will be utilized. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315-821-8103.

On Wednesday Sept. 27 at 5:30 pm the Oneida County History Center welcomes local historian Jack Henke who will present on the Zion Lutheran Church in Utica. Henke will give an illustrated lecture, discussion research strategies and outlines of the past Zion Church which directly reflects on events in the history of the Mohawk Valley and the United States. There is no charge for this event, although donations are accepted. For more information, visit oneidacountyhistory.orgor call 315-735-3642.

On Wednesday Sept. 27 at 6:30 pm the Hamilton Public Library will host a special presentation entitled “Woman Suffrage in Madison County.” Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will explain the roles local civic groups played supporting and fighting against Woman Suffrage and the impact these organizations had on statewide efforts to gain or stop woman suffrage. 2017 is the 100th anniversary of women receiving the right to vote in New York State. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315-824-3060.

On Thursday Sept. 28 at 11 am and 6 pm Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a blacksmithing demonstration. Watch and learn as blacksmiths utilize traditional tools to bend and create while teaches about his trade. The event is free with a paid admission to the site. For more information, call 315-687-3801.

On Tuesday Oct. 3 at 7 pm the Cazenovia Public Library will host a special presentation entitled “Woman Suffrage in Madison County.” Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will explain the roles local civic groups played supporting and fighting against Woman Suffrage and the impact these organizations had on statewide efforts to gain or stop woman suffrage. 2017 is the 100th anniversary of women receiving the right to vote in New York State. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315-655-9322.

On Thursday Oct. 5 at 11 am and 6 pm Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a blacksmithing demonstration. Watch and learn as blacksmiths utilize traditional tools to bend and create while teaches about his trade. The event is free with a paid admission to the site. For more information, call 315-687-3801.

On Saturday Oct. 7 at 10 am (rain date Saturday Oct. 14 at 10 am) the Erieville/Nelson Heritage Society will be hosting a working cemetery tour. Come and get a guided tour of the Corkinsville, Lyon, Weaver and Temple Cemeteries. Volunteers will carpool and lead attendees from the Nelson Town Office Building. Please congregate by 9:45. The tour will walk from Erieville Road to the Temple Cemetery on the dame and from Corkinsville road down to the abandoned cemetery. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call Fay or Marge Lyon at 315-655-8045.

On Saturday Oct. 7 at 10:30 am the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a special presentation entitled “Industry and Manufacturing, then and Now.” Learn about the industrial history of the Oneida Community but viewing objects from the Mansion House Collection that were utilized in the factory at the Oneida Community Mansion House. Then take a short trip to tour the historic factory to see Sherrill Manufacturing’s Liberty Tabletop, the only domestic manufacturer of silverware. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $5 for all members, $10 for non-members and youth 8-16 are $3 with adult supervision. To register or for more information, call 315-363-0745 or visit oneidacommunity.org.

On Saturday Oct. 7 from 12 PM to 5:30 PM the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host an Erie Canal System Family History & Genealogy Fair. Come and discover your canal connections with displays and speakers at this special event. Door prizes and a special raffle for a family history treasure trove valued at $750!!!!! More information to come. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. For more information or to purchase your tickets please visit http://chittenangolanding.com/events-at-the-landing/2017/8/18/save-the-date-ny-canals-genealogy-fair.

On Wednesday Oct. 11 from 10 am to 4 pm Madison County will host its annual Archives Day, this year celebrating 100 years of Woman’s Suffrage.Come and learn about how woman suffrage was thought about through the eyes of pro and anti-suffrage societies. Period posters will be on display as well as transcription of society minutes, photos and more. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315-366-2453.

On Wednesday Oct. 11 at 10 am the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host “Coffee with Friends.” Drop in to reconnect and make new connections. Learn about the museum, the canal then and now and more. There is no charge for this event. For more information, visit clcbm.org or call 315-687-3801.

On Thursday Oct. 19 at 7 pm the Town of Marshall Historical Society will host a special presentation on Curiosities in the Bookworld. Professor Booknoodle will lead the presentation. There is no charge for this event. For more information, email marshallhistory17@gmail.com.

On Saturday Oct. 21 at 10:30 am the Oneida Community Mansion House will take part in Archaeology Day. Come and enjoy a tour of the Oneida Community Communal Home. Seek out evidence of past uses to re-imagine how life was lived by the Oneida Community. This event is free to members, $7 to non-members and $3 for students aged 8 and up. For more information, call 315-363-0745 or visit oneidacommunity.org.

On Saturday Oct. 21 from 11 am to 2:30 pm come and take part in the “EERIE Canal Fun Run.” Come and show your community spirit and fellowship at this event hosted by the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum, Chittenango Rotary and the Town of Sullivan Parks and Recreation. For more information or to Register please visit http://eriecanalrun.com. For more information, call 315-687-3801 or visit clcbm.org.

On Saturday Oct. 21 starting at 12 pm the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum will host a Abolition Symposia and induction ceremony at the Smithfield Community Center. Starting at noon a symposia featuring a commemoration of the 2016 class John Gregg Fee (12 PM), Beriah Green (1 PM), Angelina Grimke (2 PM) and James W.C. Pennington (3 PM). Following the symposia there will be an antislavery dinner at 5 pm, at 7 pm the Inductee banners will be unveiled. For ticket or additional information please visit nationalabolitionhalloffameandmuseum.org.

On Saturday Oct. 21 from 3 pm to 7 pm the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host their annual “EERIE Halloween Family Fun Event.” Come and enjoy games, contests and more. More information to come. For more information, call 315-687-3801 or visit clcbm.org.

On Sunday Oct. 22 to culminate the CommUNITY Read on Invention of Wings, Louise Knight a researcher on Angelina and Sarah Grimke, will answer audience questions on The Read, and discuss her upcoming 2018 biography on the Grimke sisters.

On Tuesday Oct. 24 the Brookfield Historical Society will host a special presentation about some of the projects currently being undertaken by the historians office. Urtz will explain some of the continuing programs going in including the Veteran’s interview project, Veterans Digitization Project, Transcription of Public and Private Journals, Courthouse Preservation Project, Madison County Grand Army of the Republic Project (including information on his research in Washington and as a Larry Hackman Resident of the New York State Archives), Bicentennial of the Erie Canal, and more. For more information, call 315-366-2453.

On Wednesday Oct. 25 at 7 pm the Chittenango landing Canal Boat Museum will host a special presentation entitled “A Humorous History of the American Casket.” Come and hear Town of Sullivan Historian tell the story of the American Casket in a funny and enlightening way. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315-687-3801 or visit clcbm.org.

On Saturday Oct. 28 at 4:30 pm the Oneida Community Mansion House will host an Oneida Community Cemetery tour. Explore 19th century mourning culture in the Oneida Community Cemetery on this guided tour. Registration is required. This event is free to members, $7 to non-members and $3 for students aged 8 and up. To register or for more information, call 315-363-0745 or visitoneidacommunity.org.

On Saturday Oct. 30 at 6 pm the Oneida Community Mansion House will host Séances and Spiritualism in the 1800’s. What was Spiritualism and why was the Oneida Community interested in it? Join us for an after- hours program that explores nineteenth century fascination with the spirit world. Registration is required. This event is free to members, $10 to non-members and $5 for students aged 8 and up. To register or for more information, call 315-363-0745 or visit oneidacommunity.org.

