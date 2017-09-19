Serving Beginning Farmers in New York Workshop

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency is holding a workshop for organizations and individuals that serve new and beginning farmers. The workshop will take place from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Thursday, Sept. 28, at the new Embassy Suites hotel located at 311 Hiawatha Blvd W, Syracuse.

Representatives from FSA, SCORE, Cornell Small Farms Program, and Farm Ops will present what their organizations provide to new and beginning farmers. More presenters may be added and there will be time for others in attendance to share about their organizations as well.

“I encourage anyone that works with new and beginning farmers to join us in Syracuse to learn more about what other agencies across the state can offer their producers, as well as share what has been successful for their organization. In addition, if you’re unfamiliar with the work of SCORE, this is a great opportunity to learn.” stated Lynnette Wright, Outreach Specialist for FSA in New York state.

SCORE is the nation’s largest volunteer network of expert business mentors, to support new and beginning farmers. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with officials from SCORE. This agreement provides new resources for beginning farmers, veterans, women, and others, providing new tools to help them both grow and thrive in agri-business.

This joint initiative leverages SCORE’s 10,000 existing volunteer mentors and USDA’s expertise and presence in agricultural communities to bring no-cost business mentoring to agricultural entrepreneurs. SCORE mentorship will also be available to current farmers and ranchers. Anyone interested in being a mentor can get more information and sign up on the USDA New Farmers’ website at https://newfarmers.usda.gov/mentorship.

To attend the free workshop, Serving Beginning Farms in New York, RSVP to Lynnette Wright by phone (315-477-6309) or e-mail (Lynnette.wright@ny.usda.gov).

