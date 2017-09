RPI football roster set; Engineers off to 3-0 start

The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute football roster has been finalized and the Engineers are off to a 3-0 start. RPI, which has played in the post-season each of the past three years, travels to Buffalo State for a non-league game Saturday at noon.

Team members include Keaton Ackermann of Erieville, an aeronautical engineering major; and Rory McCarthy of Oneida, a mechanical engineering major.

