Three men’s basketball games to air nationally on CBS Sports Network

Colgate to take on Bucknell, Navy on national television

At least three Colgate men’s basketball games will air nationally on CBS Sports Network as part of the Patriot League television package, as announced Tuesday. Raider fans nation-wide can tune into CBS Sports Network to watch Colgate take on Bucknell on both Jan. 15 and Feb. 12 and Navy on Feb. 4.

Additional Colgate games could air on CBS Sports Network, including flex games on Feb. 17 (at Loyola) and Feb. 24(Holy Cross). The Patriot League Semifinals and Championship Game will also be televised by the network.

The Raiders face the defending champion Bison on CBS Sports Network for both regular-season meetings. The Monday, Jan. 15 contest will tip at 7 p.m. from Cotterell Court, while the Monday, Feb. 12 game will take place in Lewisburg, Pa.

The Colgate-Navy showdown on Feb. 4 will also be aired on CBS Sports Network. The teams split last year’s regular-season series. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. from Annapolis, Md.

Colgate will welcome back 12 letter-winners for the 2017-18 season in addition to bringing in a talented bunch of newcomers. The Raiders return 93 percent of their point production from the 2016-17 campaign, as well as just over 90 percent of minutes played.

Colgate-Syracuse to air regionally

The Raiders travel to Central New York foe Syracuse on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. The local showdown will be televised by the Regional Sports Network, which includes FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Sun, FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest, CSN Mid-Atlantic, NESN, YES Network and AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh.

All other Colgate home games and away Patriot League contests will be streamed for free on the Patriot League Network. Additional television coverage of Colgate men’s basketball will be announced as it becomes available.

Men’s basketball season and single game tickets will go on sale Monday, Oct. 2. Tickets will be available online at GoColgateRaiders.com/Tickets and over the phone (315-228-4062).

