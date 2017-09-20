Tribute to United States culture at Utica Public Library

This October the Utica Public Library will present their annual Cultural Spotlight with focus on a culture that is dear to many, United States (American) culture. The kick-off event will be “An Evening of American Cuisine” Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m.

Classic American dishes like macaroni and cheese and chicken à la king (yes, that’s American!) will be available for the tasting. Food for this event will be supplied by Irwin’s Fine Food.

There will also be displays, fliers and a slideshow paying tribute to American architecture, art, fiction, authors, musicians, sports legends and film stars. The slideshow will feature 245 gorgeous images that clearly illustrate the places, things and people that show the fantastic contributions of the United States to architecture, literature, music, art and film.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m., the library will hold a screening of the American film comedy classic, “Born Yesterday,” starring Judy Holliday and William Holden. Both events are free to the public. We have so much to be proud of, let’s celebrate our incredible cultural heritage.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

