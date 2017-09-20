‘Blissville…an Investigation’ to be screened at Utica Public Library

On Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m., the Utica Public Library will host educator and documentarian Hank Linhart as he presents the documentary “Blissville…An Investigation.” The film is a charming and fascinating docu/poem about a remote and overlooked corner of Queens.

Blissville is the former name of the town of about 80 houses – a triangle cut off by physical barriers from the rest of the city. In addition to the world’s largest fortune cookie factory, there is a factory with exclusive rights for making replicas of the Statue of Liberty, a sushi factory, an Afghan bakery and a giant car crusher.

Through its dynamic mix of residents and industry, Blissville is extremely rich in nationalities, many people on the first rung of immigration. The docu/poem is about the tapestry of daily life and the resiliency of a small town in the shadows of midtown Manhattan.

Unlike standard documentaries, “Blissville…An Investigation” is uplifting and joyful as it captures this unique section of New York.

Free to the public. For more information, call 315-735-2279.

Exhibition of Blissville is made possible by a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts Distribution and Exhibition Funds administered through Wave Farm.

