Welcome to Silver City: Industry, Then and Now

When: Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Starting from Oneida Community Mansion House, 170 Kenwood Ave., Oneida

The Oneida Community Mansion House, in collaboration with Sherrill Manufacturing’s Liberty Tabletop, welcomes you to learn about industry in the 1800s and today.

The program starts at the Mansion House, where participants will discover the industrial history of the Utopian Oneida Community by viewing objects from our collection that were used and produced in the Community’s factory (built 1863). Then participants will tour the historic factory to see Sherrill Manufacturing’s Liberty Tabletop, the only domestic manufacturer of silverware. Please note this is a two-location program which begins at the Mansion House and continues at Sherrill Manufacturing’s Liberty Tabletop.

The program is $5 for members of the Oneida Community Mansion House. All others: $10. Youth (8 – 16 yrs.) with parental supervision: $3. The program begins at the Mansion House. Please call 315-363-0745 to make your reservation.

The Oneida Community Mansion House was the residence of the 19th century utopian Oneida Community (1848 – 1880). OCMH preserves, collects and interprets material culture, intangible heritage, and five historic buildings, situated on 33 acres of landscaped lawns and gardens. OCMH is a National Historic Landmark and chartered by the New York State Department of Education.

The House is open for visitors Monday through Saturday from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm, and Sunday from Noon until 4:00 pm. Guided tours are provided (with admission) Wednesday through Saturday at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm, and Sunday at 2:00 pm.

Oneida Community Mansion House is located at 170 Kenwood Ave., Oneida. More information: 315-363-0745 or visit www.oneidacommunity.org

