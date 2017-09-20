Oneida Police Department blotter

- Delmas L. Holmes, 27, 134 Lean St., Utica, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree.
- Kaila L. Lohr, 28, 2472 N. Lake Rd., Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant alleging that she failed to appear on a charge of petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court where she was ordered held on $1,000 cash or bond.
Sept. 12, 2017
- Trevor S. Rice, 21, 239 School St., Sherrill, was arrested on a bench warrant alleging that he failed to comply with convictions on original charges of burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree and criminal trespass in the second degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held on $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.
Sept. 13, 2017
- Peter M. Robinson, 34, 104 N. Main St., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- A 16-year-old Oneida male was issued a criminal summons for harassment in the second degree.
Sept. 15, 2017
- Christopher R. Joslyn, 30, 5356 Canal St., Durhamville, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with assault in the 3 rd degree, petit larceny and 2 counts of harassment in the second degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Donna J. Wilkinson, 50, 3982 Pine Ridge Rd., Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Arthur H. Granger, 21, Barlow St., Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant alleging that he failed to comply with conditions. The original charges were criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated harassment in the second degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held in lieu of bail.
Sept. 17, 2017
- Alexander M. Hinton, 23, 5333 Broad St., Durhamville was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, improper left turn and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
- A 17-year-old Taberg youth was charged with petit larceny and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Sept. 18, 2017
- Kenneth L. Roehm, 56, 3237 Fox St., Durhamville, was charged with burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and 2 counts of harassment in the second degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held on $5,000 bond or $10,000 cash.
- Richard D. Chase III, 30, 206 E. Elm St., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for unlawful possession of a noxious matter.
- Jeffrey T. Coonrod, 25, 352 Lenox Ave., Oneida was issued a criminal summons for endangering the welfare of a child and harassment in the second degree.
Sept. 19, 2017
- Jessica R. Jastrzab, 23, 233 North St., Oneida was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree.
- Joan M. Fusco, 43, 220 East Ave., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
