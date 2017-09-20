State Police are investigating a drowning incident in Skaneateles Lake

Investigation at the scene revealed that Joshua D. Sharpe, 38, of LaFayette, was fishing with a friend approximately 80 yards from shore prior to entering the water to swim. After swimming for several minutes, Sharpe swam underwater and did not resurface. Sharpe’s friend attempted to locate him underwater several times with negative results.

State Police, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies, Skaneateles Fire and Rescue, Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services and Borodino Fire Department all responded to the scene. Skaneateles Fire rescue divers recovered Sharpe’s body approximately 80 yards from shore, in approximately 25 feet of water.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the official cause of death. The investigation continues.