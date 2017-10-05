Carhart’s Feed & Pet Supply celebrates 2017 Purina Check-R-Board Days and grand opening

Carhart’s Feed & Pet Supply, a Purina Certified Expert Dealer, is announcing their 2017 Purina Check-R-Board Days and Grand Opening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., bring in your animals for fall pet photos. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., enter your pets in a costume contest. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy in activities like 4-H pony rides, a bake sale, a petting zoo and pet adoption.

Pumpkin painting will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; a hay bale-throwing contest will take place at 3:30 p.m., as well as Trunk or Treat from 3:30 to 4 p.m.

Free coffee, cider and doughnuts will be available from 9 to 11 a.m., and hot dogs, hamburgers and chili will also be offered from noon to 3 p.m. for a donation.

Sign up to win great give-a-ways and door prizes. Guests will be eligible to win the following prizes: a 55-inch flat-screen TV, $800 worth of gift certificates to Carhart’s Feed & Pet Supply, three gift baskets with a retail of $35 each, pet baskets, Buckeye Product Pyramid and more.

Giveaway drawings will take place at 4 p.m.

A Purina rep will be on site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for questions.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

