LETTER: Supports Keville for county clerk

TO THE EDITOR:

IN NOVEMBER, THE PEOPLE OF MADISON COUNTY WILL ELECT A NEW COUNTY CLERK. THERE IS NO ONE MORE QUALIFIED FOR THAT JOB THAN OUR MAYOR OF CHITTENANGO, MIKE KEVILLE.

MIKE KEVILLE HAS BEEN A RESIDENT OF CHITTENANGO SINCE 1990. HE IS AN ALUMNA OF CHITTENANGO HIGH SCHOOL, GRADUATED FROM ITHACA COLLEGE MAGNA CUM LAUDE, AND OBTAINED AN ADVANCED DEGREE FROM THE MAXWELL SCHOOL AT SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY. HE HAS TAUGHT AT CHITTENANGO HIGH SCHOOL FOR 14 YEARS IN THE

SOCIAL STUDIES DEPARTMENT. HE IS CURRENTLY ON THE TOWN OF SULLIVAN ZONING BOARD AS WELL AS MAYOR OF CHITTENANGO. MIKE IS VERY ACTIVE IN HIS CHURCH AND SERVED AS DIRECTOR OF YOUTH MINISTRY FOR TWO YEARS.

AS OUR MAYOR, I HAVE HAD THE PLEASURE OF WORKING WITH HIM AS A VILLAGE TRUSTEE. MIKE KEVILLE HAS SHOWN ME HE HAS THE ABILITY TO WORK WITH ALL PEOPLE, SOLVE PROBLEMS THAT HAD GONE ON TOO LONG, BEEN VERY OPEN TO ALL AT THE BOARD MEETINGS, LAUGHED WHEN LAUGHTER WAS NEEDED AND SHOWN HUMILITY WHEN IT WAS

NECESSARY. MIKE HAS A BEAUTIFUL FAMILY – HIS WIFE, JENNIFER, AND FOUR WONDERFUL CHILDREN.

THE BUDGET OF COUNTY CLERK IS $13.4 MILLION DOLLARS A YEAR. AS MAYOR, MIKE KEVILLE HAS BEEN IN CHARGE OF A MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR BUDGET. HE HAS THE EXPERIENCE TO HANDLE A LARGE COUNTY BUDGET. MADISON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES IS CURRENTLY HANDLING MANY OF THE CAR REGISTRATIONS FROM A

MULTITUDE OF CAR DEALERSHIPS ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK.

MADISON COUNTY RECEIVES 12.7% FROM EACH TRANSACTION. LET US MAKE SURE WE KEEP THAT SOURCE OF REVENUE COMING TO OUR COUNTY. OUR DMV IS AN EXTREMELY EFFICIENT DEPARTMENT AND THAT IS WHY THE DEALERSHIPS COME HERE. WE URGE ALL REGISTERED VOTERS TO VOTE MIKE KEVILLE FOR COUNTY CLERK.

SINCERELY,

MELINDA KOPP, CHITTENANGO VILLAGE TRUSTEE and THOMAS KOPP, TOWN OF SULLIVAN COUNCILMAN

