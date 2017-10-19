LETTER: Supports Hood for sheriff

To the Editor:

If you know Todd Hood, you know what kind of family man, community member and public servant he is. Todd’s law enforcement speaks for itself.

Upon Todd’s retirement after serving over 24 years with the Syracuse Police Department, he became an Investigator with the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office. Today, he still holds that position. His career has taken him from the enforcement level to the prosecution preparation level.

Todd has investigated multiple major crimes including homicides, violent gang activity and narcotic cases. He was a police instructor that included firearms and tactical training. He has certified hundreds of police officers annually in the use of firearms.

Todd has always been a resident of Madison County even though his career took him to an adjoining County. He has remained here, where his roots are, in Madison County where he has raised a family including three children.

Todd has a family tree that contains several law enforcement branches. Among those branches is a son who is presently attending the State of Vermont State Police Academy. There are other family members, both past and present that chose or are choosing a career in law enforcement.

It is imperative that we elect a person with Todd’s qualifications to the Office of the Madison County Sheriff. It’s not a case of Todd just deserving to be elected because of his career choices, he has earned it.

I urge citizens of Madison County to cast your vote Nov. 7 for Todd Hood for sheriff; it is the right choice.

Douglas Bailey, Wampsville, former Madison County Undersheriff

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

