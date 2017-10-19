Hood endorsed by Syracuse PBA

The Syracuse Police Benevolent Association endorsed Republican Todd Hood in his campaign for Madison County Sheriff. The organization represents the men and women of the Syracuse Police Department. This endorsement follows Hood’s recent endorsement by the Police Benevolent Association of the New York State Troopers.

In their endorsement letter, Syracuse PBA President Jeffrey Piedmonte said, “You were overwhelmingly endorsed in your election bid to be the best sheriff Madison County has ever had. Throughout your career, you worked in proactive units in the criminal investigations division targeting the most violent criminals in our area. Constantly, you were directing your fellow detectives until the job was complete, and the suspects were apprehended.”

“It was an honor to serve side by side for 22 years with the brave men and women of the Syracuse Police Department,” Hood said. “I am humbled and honored to have their backing in my campaign for Madison County Sheriff.”

Hood has 24 years of direct law enforcement experience. He retired from the Syracuse Police Department in 2015 after 22 years, having served as S.W.A.T. supervisor/team leader, gang task force detective, firearms instructor and deputized U.S. Marshal, among other roles. He currently serves as an investigator with the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, handling all manner of criminal investigations.

The General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Hood will appear on the Republican, Conservative and Reform ballot lines.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

