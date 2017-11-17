Brindisi issues statement on Trump tax cut

Brindisi: Tenney votes to raise New York income taxes, squeezes middle-class and seniors

NY-22 candidate for Congress, Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi issued the following statement in response to Rep. Tenney voting for the GOP tax scam today:

“Let the record show that when it really counts, when we need our hometown member of Congress to do the right thing, Claudia Tenney does the exact opposite. She votes how she is told, not in what we believe. For weeks, I have crisscrossed this district—talked with the young, the old, homeowners, business owners, teachers—and they all saw this plan by Congress for what it is: a tax increase on our middle-class and a tax cut for the ultra-rich. Congresswoman Tenney has just made one of the biggest mistakes of her career and ignored the business, elected leaders, and the people of her very own hometown. She just signed a contract against all of us that will deliver a tax increase to our area, decimate Medicare and skyrocket the national debt. She owns this mess.”

