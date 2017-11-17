Sculpture Space open studio Nov. 29

The public is invited to attend an Open Studio on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 5 to 7 pm, at the Sculpture Space studio at 12 Gates Street, West Utica. The reception provides an opportunity for the public to meet current artists-in-residence, view their artwork in progress and learn more about their creative process.

Many of these artists have been working on these pieces for many weeks and have been experimenting with new techniques and materials. The artists-in-residence come to Utica to work in the studio at Sculpture Space without interruption and create new and often groundbreaking work, with support from Sculpture Space. This quarterly event is a rare opportunity to “See Art Happening” by some of today’s most promising contemporary sculptors.

The reception will feature works by current artists-in-residence Eli Blasko (Spartanburg, SC), Laetitia Hussain (Hudson) and Iliana Scheggia (Lima, Peru).

These receptions are free to the public due, in part, to the generosity of the event sponsor – Bank of Utica. The restaurant sponsor is The Kneady Baker.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

