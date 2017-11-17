Holiday Shopping at the Cazenovia Public Library

Head to the Cazenovia Public Library this holiday season to discover wonderful gifts for everyone on your list!

The Library may not be the first place you consider for holiday shopping, but it offers an array of unique, gift-worthy items for purchase. Check out the displays near the front desk to browse books of local interest, tote bags, and postcards featuring historic black-and-white and color images of Cazenovia.

The Friends of the Library will offer shoppers two opportunities to search for the perfect used book this holiday season. The barn will open for a book sale on November 25 in celebration of Small Business Saturday—a national effort to encourage shoppers to support independently owned local stores. It will also be open during the annual Cazenovia Christmas Walk on Friday, December 1, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. After exploring the barn, step inside the Library to view the opening of an exhibition by nationally acclaimed artist Jim Ridlon. All of the paintings in the show, titled “Cazenovia Landscapes,” will be available for immediate purchase via cash or check; sales will benefit the Library.

Shoppers hoping to take advantage of Cyber Monday specials can support the Library with the click of a button. Amazon customers are invited to visit wowbrary.org/cazenovia and click the “shop at Amazon” button whenever they start shopping for books, movies, electronics, and more. Amazon will donate 3.75% of the purchase to the Cazenovia Public Library, at no cost to the customer.

For more information, call 315-655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

