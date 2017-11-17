Young Announces 2018 Colgate Women’s Lacrosse Schedule

Raiders Kick Off Season on Feb. 17 , First Home Game Set for March 3

Colgate women’s lacrosse head coach Heather Young has announced the Raiders’ 2018 schedule featuring seven home games. ‘We are excited to have finalized our 2018 schedule,” Young said. “We have some great in-state and new out of conference opponents in UMass Lowell and Davidson that are going to challenge us. It is a great mixture of old rivals and new foes that will help prepare us to be at our best for Patriot League play. “We expect to be challenged game-in and game-out during this schedule and have been preparing the past few months to rise to the challenge.’ Young once again put together a difficult schedule for the Raiders, including games against first-time

opponents UMass Lowell, as well as a spring break trip to face Davidson and Radford.

In addition to the first-time opponents, the Raiders will also play two different teams that appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2017. Colgate hosts Cornell on March 6 and travel to Navy on March 17.

The Raiders open up the season on Feb. 17 in Burlington, Vermont against the Catamounts and have two more road games as part of a three-game road swing to open up the season at Siena and at Binghamton.

Colgate’s home opener is set for Saturday, March 3, when the Raiders host the UMass Lowell River Hawks for the first time in Hamilton.

After hosting 2017 Ivy League Champion Cornell, the Raiders hit the road for spring break to face Davidson and Radford before kicking off Patriot League play at Navy on Saturday, March 17.

Colgate returns back home on Saturday, March 24, to host Holy Cross in the league home opener and host Boston University a few days later on Wednesday, March 28.

Two road games at Bucknell (March 31) and Lehigh (April 7) separate the Raiders from a home game against American the next Saturday on April 14. The Raiders then hit the road for the final time in the regular season to face Army West Point on Wednesday, April 18.

The Raiders host Loyola and Lafayette in back-to-back games to close out the regular season on April 21 vs. the Greyhounds and April 28 vs. the Leopards, with Colgate’s showdown against Lehigh serving as Senior Day as well as the Raiders’ annual Breast Cancer Awareness game.

For more offseason updates, continue checking GoColgateRaiders.com/WLAX or follow the Raiders on Twitter and Instagram, @ColgateWLAX.

