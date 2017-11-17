Greenhagen awarded Franklin D. Roosevelt Achievement Award

Morrisville Historian Sue Greenhagen was awarded the Franklin D. Roosevelt Local Government Historian Professional Achievement Award Nov. 1 at the Association of Public Historians of New York State’s Awards Dinner.

Greenhagen’s specialized presentations on the Loomis Gang, local cemeteries and the Civil War have been presented throughout New York State and are extremely well regarded. She has worked with the Morrisville School System telling the story of the Loomis Gang to fourth-grade students, celebrating local history and stressing the importance of it to students. Beyond her own research Sue works to educate fellow historians offering classes on how to research the Civil War, how to create PowerPoint presentations and more.

She has sat on numerous committees and boards including the Morrisville Historic Commission, the Onondaga County Civil War Roundtable and a former regional coordinator for the Association of Public Historians of New York State.

