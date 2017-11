Schneiderman leads new amicus brief opposing third travel ban Greenhagen awarded Franklin D. Roosevelt Achievement Award » Oneida Police Department blotter Nov. 9, 2017 A 15-year-old Oneida resident was summoned to Madison County Probation to answer charges of petit larceny, third-degree unlawful possession of personal ID and second-degree identity theft. Nov. 11, 2017 Joshua B. Ganon, 31, 5475 West Road, Munnsville, was charged with having an uninspected motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, having no insurance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Nov. 12, 2017 Ronald E. Matters, Jr., 46, 506 Darrow Ave., Oneida, was charged with unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Kristin M. Somers-Reith, 29, 109 Pleasant St., Canastota, was charged with petit larceny. Nov. 13, 2017 Lisa M. Marji, 41, 6990 S. Court St., Canastota, was charged with an equipment violation, unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Kenneth E. Roberts, 51, 301 Washington Ave., Oneida, was charged with failure to obey

a traffic control device and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Nov. 14, 2017 Todd A. Debileux, 49, 1470 Cobb St., Oneida, was charged with passing a red light, DWI and aggravated DWI.

Raymond R. Wines, 39, 323 Boston St., Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to participate in court-ordered program(s) on original charges of fourth-degree criminal mischief (two counts) and second-degree harassment. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held on $750 cash or $2,000 bond. Nov. 15, 2017 Jill D. Tuten, 44, 238 W. Elm St., Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant on original charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts), second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of marijuana. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.

Cory B. Bickom, 43, 225 Farrier Ave., Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to complete community service on original charges of third-degree criminal tampering and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance. Nov. 16, 2017 A 14-year-old Oneida youth was summoned to appear in Madison County Probation on charges of fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal tampering. Share this: Email

