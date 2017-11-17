Oneida Police Department blotter

Nov. 9, 2017
- A 15-year-old Oneida resident was summoned to Madison County Probation to answer charges of petit larceny, third-degree unlawful possession of personal ID and second-degree identity theft.
Nov. 11, 2017
- Joshua B. Ganon, 31, 5475 West Road, Munnsville, was charged with having an uninspected motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, having no insurance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Nov. 12, 2017
- Ronald E. Matters, Jr., 46, 506 Darrow Ave., Oneida, was charged with unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
- Kristin M. Somers-Reith, 29, 109 Pleasant St., Canastota, was charged with petit larceny.
Nov. 13, 2017
- Lisa M. Marji, 41, 6990 S. Court St., Canastota, was charged with an equipment violation, unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
- Kenneth E. Roberts, 51, 301 Washington Ave., Oneida, was charged with failure to obey
a traffic control device and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Nov. 14, 2017
- Todd A. Debileux, 49, 1470 Cobb St., Oneida, was charged with passing a red light, DWI and aggravated DWI.
- Raymond R. Wines, 39, 323 Boston St., Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to participate in court-ordered program(s) on original charges of fourth-degree criminal mischief (two counts) and second-degree harassment. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held on $750 cash or $2,000 bond.
Nov. 15, 2017
- Jill D. Tuten, 44, 238 W. Elm St., Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant on original charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts), second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of marijuana. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
- Cory B. Bickom, 43, 225 Farrier Ave., Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to complete community service on original charges of third-degree criminal tampering and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
Nov. 16, 2017
- A 14-year-old Oneida youth was summoned to appear in Madison County Probation on charges of fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal tampering.
