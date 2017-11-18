Baldwinsville teen arrested on child pornography charges

On Nov. 16, 2017, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, consisting of The New York State Police, U.S. Marshal Service and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations Division, arrested 18-year-old Richard F. Curtis of Helios Court, Baldwinsville, on three counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony; and one count of promoting the sexual performance of a child, a class D felony.
The joint investigation determined that Curtis did possess on his cell phone multiple images of a child less than 10 years of age engaged in sexual conduct. He is also accused of uploading an image of a child less than 10 years old engaged in sexual conduct via a fictitious Facebook account.
Curtis was arraigned before Clay Town Judge Jeffrey Gosch, who remanded him to the Onondaga County Justice Center in lieu of $2,000 cash or secured bond.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information relative to this investigation may contact SP Lysander Investigator Thomas Quilter at 315.638.8651.
Leave a Reply