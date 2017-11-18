This Saturday: Emedin Rivera & Tropical Turbulence with Edgar Pagan and Bele Beledo at the Nelson Odeon

Three-time Emmy Award-winner and percussionist Emedin Rivera and his Latin jazz trio, Tropical Turbulence, bring their unique sound back to the Odeon stage. They will be joined by Syracuse’s own Edgar Pagan and Uruguayan guitarist Bele Beledo.

Emedin Rivera was born in the Bronx and raised in Caguas, Puerto Rico. He started playing the bongos at the age of 8, and his exposure and passion for music came from his father and uncle who both played in a trio in Puerto Rico.

Emedin has a unique and creative ability to incorporate and blend his Latin Caribbean African influences into a vast array of musical styles. He has developed his own system of playing drums and congas simultaneously, (sounding like three people), calling it “Percussion Kit”. Emedin is well known for his sound effects, many of which are hand made by him. They can be heard on some of the National Geographic shows.

Join us this Saurday, Nov. 18, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30). Find more info and purchase tickets here.

