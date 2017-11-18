The Wiyos to perform at the Nelson Odeon Dec. 2

The Wiyos play and compose Old-Timey American music inspired by the early American musical idioms of the 1920s and ’30s. Gleefully subverting genre distinctions, their music comes from a time before there was a separation of blues from country, ragtime from gospel, and swing from hillbilly.

With an instrumentation of washboard/harmonica/kazoo, resonator guitar/banjo, upright bass and three harmony vocals, The Wiyos’ live performance transports audiences back to an era before TV and mass-media were the main sources of entertainment. Their sound is reminiscent of days-gone-by when live bands could be heard both on the radio and at community dances, juke joints, and house parties. With infectious exuberance and theatrical skill, they create a visual spectacle in the tradition of vaudeville-esque performers such as Fats Waller, the Hoosier Hotshots and Uncle Dave Macon. Their on-stage physical comedy recalls the silent films of Laurel & Hardy, Keaton and Chaplin.

Join us Saturday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30). More info and tickets can be found here.

