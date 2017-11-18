Madison County Health Department announces December flu clinics

It’s not too late to get your flu shot! Get protected before the holidays.
All clinics will be held at the Madison County Health Department, 138 N. Court St., Building 5, Wampsville and are by appointment.
- Dec. 1 (Friday) from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
- Dec. 6 (Wednesday) from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- Dec. 8 (Friday) from 12:30-3:30 p.m.
- Dec. 15 (Friday) from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
- Dec. 27 (Wednesday) 9-11 a.m.
- Dec. 29 (Friday) from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Bring health insurance card(s); most insurance plans accepted. Some fees may apply. To make an appointment, call 315-366-2848 or visit healthymadisoncounty.org.
Vaccinations are available for all ages, from newborn to older adult, including those needed for entry into school, college, and summer camp. In addition to influenza immunization, the Health Department provides immunizations to protect against chicken pox, human papilloma virus (HPV), Hepatitis A and B, meningitis, pneumonia, polio, tuberculosis, whooping cough, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella, and shingles.
For a complete list of required and recommended immunizations, visit cdc.gov/vaccines/
