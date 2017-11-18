Madison County Health Department announces December flu clinics

It’s not too late to get your flu shot! Get protected before the holidays.

All clinics will be held at the Madison County Health Department, 138 N. Court St., Building 5, Wampsville and are by appointment.

Dec. 1 ( Friday ) from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

( ) from Dec. 6 (Wednesday) from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

(Wednesday) from Dec. 8 ( Friday ) from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

( ) from Dec. 15 ( Friday ) from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

( ) from Dec. 27 (Wednesday) 9-11 a.m.

(Wednesday) Dec. 29 ( Friday ) from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Bring health insurance card(s); most insurance plans accepted. Some fees may apply. To make an appointment, call 315-366-2848 or visit healthymadisoncounty.org.