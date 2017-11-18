VAMC committed to reducing veteran suicide

The Veteran’s Administration is committed to reducing veteran suicide and offers a network of support for all veterans and their families and friends.

Veterans in emotional crisis and their loved ones can call the free and confidential Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, chat online , or send a text message to 838255 to connect with a caring, qualified VA responder who can deal with any immediate crisis.

Each VA Medical Center has a Suicide Prevention Coordinator or team to offer veterans the services they need. When appropriate, Veterans Crisis Line responders can refer calls to suicide prevention coordinators, who follow up with veterans and coordinate care for issues ranging from PTSD and depression to readjustment challenges and sleeping problems.

These statistics are alarming and speak to the great need for crisis services for Veterans. Veteran suicide statistics, 2014 (va.gov) include:

In 2014, an average of 20 veterans died from suicide each day. 6 of the 20 were users of VA services.

In 2014, veterans accounted for 18 percent of all deaths from suicide among U.S. adults, while veterans constituted 8.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Approximately 66 percent of all veteran deaths from suicide were the result of firearm injuries.

There is continued evidence of high burden of suicide among middle-aged and older adult veterans. In 2014, approximately 65 percent of all veterans who died from suicide were aged 50 years or older.

After adjusting for differences in age and gender, risk for suicide was 21 percent higher among veterans when compared to U.S. civilian adults. (2014)

After adjusting for differences in age, risk for suicide was 18 percent higher among male veterans when compared to U.S. civilian adult males. (2014)

After adjusting for differences in age, risk for suicide was 2.4 times higher among female veterans when compared to U.S. civilian adult females. (2014)

Suicide prevention coordinators and VA partners actively engage veterans and communities to

raise awareness about VA’s suicide prevention and behavioral health resources.

Help them to spread the word about this valuable and life-saving resource.

