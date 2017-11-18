Breadcrumbs Productions, “A Christmas Carol: Retold”

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 2, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Oneida Community Mansion House, 170 Kenwood Ave., Oneida

On Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m., Breadcrumbs Productions and The Oneida Community Mansion House invite you to “A Christmas Carol: Retold”–a rather different kind of theatrical experience.

Follow Scrooge through the halls of an historic mansion as you unravel this yuletide tale of greed, guilt and forgiveness. Learn once more what Christmas is all about as you take Tiny Tim’s hand, dance with Fezziwigs and engage with Spirits of the past, present and future.

Tickets are available online at breadcrumbsproductions.com or at the Mansion House. Tickets are $15 for students, $20 for members of Oneida Community Mansion House and $25 for non- members. Tickets are limited and purchasing in advance is recommended.

The show is best for ages 8 and above. Parking will be available across the street from the Mansion House. Breadcrumbs Productions is a professional theatre and creative production company based in

Syracuse, producing full theatrical productions, event entertainment and artist opportunities. Their vision is an artist-centered enterprise, pushing the boundaries of imaginative theatre and adding to a healthy local artistic ecosystem.

“A Christmas Carol: Retold” is written by Marisa Valent with excerpts from Charles Dickens and Christina Rosetti. It will be performed by Maya Dwyer, Tanner Efinger, Peter Fekete & Lana Stafford.

The Oneida Community Mansion House was the home of the 19th century utopian Oneida Community

(1848-1881). Today, the 93,000 square foot brick building houses a museum, residential apartments, overnight lodging, and banquet and meeting space.

Guided tours are available Wed. through Sat. at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Sun. at 2 p.m. The Oneida Community Mansion House is located at 170 Kenwood Ave., Oneida. For information, call 315.353.0745 or visit oneidacommunity.org.

