Mayor appoints new police chief in Oneida

Mayor Leo Matzke is pleased to announce the appointment of Acting Chief Paul Thompson as the new city of Oneida police chief. Thompson began his career in Oneida as a patrolman Jan. 1, 1989, coming to Oneida from the city of Norwich.

In April of 1996, he was promoted to investigator and quickly moved up through the ranks. In April of 1998, he was promoted to sergeant and onto lieutenant in September 2005. In October 2017, he was appointed acting police chief, due to the illness of Chief David Meeker. Throughout his career, Thompson has received numerous commendations, awards and citations, including being named Police Officer of the Year.

Thompson is an Oneida native, graduating from Oneida High School. He is married and has three

children. The city will have a special swearing-in ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, at 6 p.m., in the Common Council Chambers at 109 N. Main St. The public is invited to attend.

