SUNY Oswego awards Presidential Scholarships to area residents

SUNY Oswego has awarded Presidential Scholarships to a select group of students from the area who started at the college in fall 2017.
The scholarships are $20,000 over four years — $5,000 a year — for students residing on campus. Off-campus Presidential Scholarships are $2,500 a year.
- John F. Brusa of Russet Lane in Solvay, a philosophy major.
- Nathan R. Lombardi of Westwood Trail in Oneida, a wellness management major.
- Alexander J. Hawthorne of Hunt Valley Road in Oneida, an adolescence education major.
- Carter Lucianatelli of Warner Heights Road in Canastota, an (undeclared at this time) major.
- Nathan B. Kosecki of Birch Road in Syracuse, an (undeclared at this time) major.
SUNY Oswego also awards $6,000 Deans’ Awards ($1,500 a year for up to four years), $3,000 Merit Awards ($750 a year for up to four years) and, for outstanding students from outside New York state, a variety of Destination Oswego scholarships of $5,000 to $9,000 a year.
The college honored more than 900 incoming students — freshmen and transfers — with merit scholarships. First-year students who have completed the strongest academic programs with the highest grade averages and standardized test scores are invited to become Presidential Scholars.
The awards are part of about $6 million in merit scholarship money offered at SUNY Oswego. These funds are in addition to approximately $90 million in need-based grants, loans, work-study and scholarship awards that SUNY Oswego students receive annually.
