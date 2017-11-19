SUNY Oswego awards Presidential Scholarships to area residents

SUNY Oswego has awarded Presidential Scholarships to a select group of students from the area who started at the college in fall 2017.

The scholarships are $20,000 over four years — $5,000 a year — for students residing on campus. Off-campus Presidential Scholarships are $2,500 a year.

John F. Brusa of Russet Lane in Solvay, a philosophy major.

Nathan R. Lombardi of Westwood Trail in Oneida, a wellness management major.

Alexander J. Hawthorne of Hunt Valley Road in Oneida, an adolescence education major.

Carter Lucianatelli of Warner Heights Road in Canastota, an (undeclared at this time) major.

Nathan B. Kosecki of Birch Road in Syracuse, an (undeclared at this time) major.

SUNY Oswego also awards $6,000 Deans’ Awards ($1,500 a year for up to four years), $3,000 Merit Awards ($750 a year for up to four years) and, for outstanding students from outside New York state, a variety of Destination Oswego scholarships of $5,000 to $9,000 a year.

The college honored more than 900 incoming students — freshmen and transfers — with merit scholarships. First-year students who have completed the strongest academic programs with the highest grade averages and standardized test scores are invited to become Presidential Scholars.

The awards are part of about $6 million in merit scholarship money offered at SUNY Oswego. These funds are in addition to approximately $90 million in need-based grants, loans, work-study and scholarship awards that SUNY Oswego students receive annually.

