SUNY Oswego awards Deans’ Scholarships to area residents

SUNY Oswego has made Deans’ Awards to a select group of students who started at the college in fall 2017.
The scholarships are $6,000 over four years. For non-New York state students, the total award can increase to as much as $42,000 in combination with a Destination Oswego scholarship.
- Sydney L. O’Dell of Hepatica Hill Road in Manlius, majoring in geology
- Lauren Tompkins of Pratts Road in Munnsville, majoring in (undeclared at this time)
SUNY Oswego honored more than 900 incoming students with merit scholarships. Outstanding first-year students are offered Presidential Scholarships of $20,000 ($5,000 a year for up to four years), $6,000 Deans’ Awards ($1,500 a year for up to four years), $3,000 Merit Awards ($750 a year for up to four years) and, for outstanding students from outside New York state, Destination Oswego scholarships of $5,000 to $9,000 a year.
The awards are part of about $6 million in merit scholarship money offered at SUNY Oswego. These funds are in addition to approximately $90 million in need-based grants, loans, work-study and scholarship awards that SUNY Oswego students receive annually.
