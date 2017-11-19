SUNY Oswego awards Deans’ Scholarships to area residents

SUNY Oswego has made Deans’ Awards to a select group of students who started at the college in fall 2017.

The scholarships are $6,000 over four years. For non-New York state students, the total award can increase to as much as $42,000 in combination with a Destination Oswego scholarship.

Sydney L. O’Dell of Hepatica Hill Road in Manlius, majoring in geology

Lauren Tompkins of Pratts Road in Munnsville, majoring in (undeclared at this time)

SUNY Oswego honored more than 900 incoming students with merit scholarships. Outstanding first-year students are offered Presidential Scholarships of $20,000 ($5,000 a year for up to four years), $6,000 Deans’ Awards ($1,500 a year for up to four years), $3,000 Merit Awards ($750 a year for up to four years) and, for outstanding students from outside New York state, Destination Oswego scholarships of $5,000 to $9,000 a year.

The awards are part of about $6 million in merit scholarship money offered at SUNY Oswego. These funds are in addition to approximately $90 million in need-based grants, loans, work-study and scholarship awards that SUNY Oswego students receive annually.

