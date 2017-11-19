Tenney Holds Ceremony Presenting Medals to World War II Army Veteran’s Family

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) hosted medal ceremony for the late World War II Army Veteran PFC Gerald Stanley Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the Remington Arms Museum in Ilion. During the ceremony, Tenney presented the medals to Reverend Ronald Stanley, the son of PFC Gerald Stanley and their family.

PFC Stanley entered the Army after graduating from Poland High School in 1943, where he served with Company G of the 141st Infantry during World War II. He was wounded twice in France in 1944 and was honorably discharged in July of 1945.

PFC Stanley was born in the town of Ohio Oct. 13, 1924, as an only child. Upon leaving the Army, he was employed at the Jamestown Veneer Mill, formerly of Poland, and then as a dairy inspector. He also worked at Kelsey-Hayes and later at UNIVAC, until it closed. Stanley was a 61-year member of Newport Lodge #455 F. & A. M. As a life-long resident of Gray, he was a member of both the former United Methodist Church and Wallace Gibson Post American Legion. Gerald was also a charter member of the former Gray Volunteer Fire Department.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

