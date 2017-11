Clothes Basket at Morrisville Community Church to participate in Small Business Saturday Nov. 25

The Clothes Basket at the Morrisville Community Church will be open Wednesday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving week. Saturday, Nov. 25, is “Small Business Saturday.” Shop with us, and support a small local business.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest